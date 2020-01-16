harry’s-cheeky-instagram-nod-to-megxit

Prince Harry has posted a video of what could be his last royal job with a song that includes the lyrics “I’d like to leave the country”.

A clip of the beaming Prince larking about at Buckingham Palace on Thursday was paired with the Stone Roses hit This Is The One – days after announcing he would quit as a senior royal, reports The Sun.

And in a possible hint to frantic arrangements being made for him to split his time between the UK and North America, the soundtrack contains the lyrics: “I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays.”

The behind-the-scenes Instagram story showed the Duke of Sussex, 35, greeting fans and players and getting ready for the Rugby League World Cup draw.

media_camera He threw a cheeky smile at the camera in the behind-the-scenes video.

Earlier in the day, he dodged questions over his future amid the royal crisis – as the world awaits an announcement on the couple’s future role in “The Firm”.

Harry appeared nervous despite his brave face at the event as he anxiously fiddled with his wedding ring.

He has delayed a reunion with Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada and will be staying in the UK until next week to sort out the couple’s royal exit fallout.

Thursday’s engagement could potentially be his final public duty as a senior royal as it is not clear what his meetings next week are.

Harry – patron of the Rugby Football League – is meeting representatives of the 21 nations taking part while watching local kids playing rugby league in the palace gardens.

He joked as he posed with the budding stars, telling them: “Look after the grass though yeah? Otherwise I’ll get in trouble.”

media_camera Harry chatted with children playing rugby league prior to the draw. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP

media_camera He laughed off a question about his departure from the UK. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince drew teams for the World Cup next year and also hosted the 2021 draw from the palace for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.

Harry appeared happy as he went back to his day job and chatted with RLW2021 chief executive officer Jon Dutton and non-executive director Stuart Cain.

Harry was joined by rugby legend Jason Robinson and Dame Katherine Grainger, chair of UK Sport, as he pulled the first ball that pitted England’s men’s team against Samoa in their opening game.

He had been asked about the impact of sport on people’s lives and described it as having the power to save lives while in the palace throne room.

The Duke answered: “I think, from my perspective, certainly the experience that I’ve had in my younger years but also through Invictus, and all of the sporting events that I’m lucky enough to be able to go to or watch, the impact that it has, especially on young people, but the impact it has on the individuals playing with the community as a whole, is remarkable.

“Not only do I continue to see sport actually changing lives, but it’s saving lives as well, so I think for me and … everybody in this room, whether it’s rugby league, or sports in general … it needs to be in everybody’s life if possible.”

Australia rugby league representative and host of the Channel 4 satirical show The Last Leg, Adam Hills, said the Prince showed his “duty and commitment” despite “everything else that’s going on in his life”.

It comes after Harry earlier urged men suffering from mental health issues to not just “grin and bear it” as he launched a “Mental Fitness Charter”.

The charter is aimed at training players, officials and volunteers to look after their own mental health and the mental health of those around them.

He said: “It is not just about being physically fit but, more importantly, mentally strong.

“The perception of rugby league is that you need to be tough. You can’t show your feelings, you need to grin and bear it.

“But something like the Mental Fitness Charter will help us make real progress in getting rid of the stigma associated with mental illness.”

media_camera Harry is passionate about mental health initiatives. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

It has been a turbulent week for Harry, who was supposed to be joining his wife at their $20 million Canadian hideaway after sensationally revealing they were working towards becoming “financially independent”.

Instead, he has been forced to stay in the UK after triggering a major crisis for the monarchy.

BROKE COVER

On Wednesday night, Harry broke his silence on the Sussex Royal Instagram page to reveal the location of the 2022 Invictus Games would be in Dusseldorf.

He said: “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport.

“I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

He also confirmed 20 countries would compete at the 2020 games, adding: “The story continues.”

Meghan, meanwhile, has been snapped looking relaxed as she visited another women’s charity in Vancouver.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured chatting with women at Justice For Girls – a charity promoting an end to violence and racism against teenage girls living in poverty.

ROYAL CRISIS

She was seen for the first time since announcing she and Harry want to quit royal life as she boarded a seaplane from Vancouver Island to Vancouver to carry out the charity visits on Tuesday.

There was no sign of nine-month-old son Archie, who was believed to have been left with a nanny.

Meghan was escorted to the plane by a bodyguard. An airport source said: “She didn’t have to sit and wait with other passengers inside the terminal.”

media_camera Meghan popped up at the Justice for Girls charity in Vancouver. Picture: Justice for Girls via AP

It came after Harry was locked in crisis talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William over their future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got their way at the summit – but the Queen made it plain she was deeply upset they were quitting.

After the Sandringham talks, Her Majesty released a statement saying the couple will be allowed to step down from their duties and spend time in Canada.

But she said: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harry’s cheeky Instagram nod to Megxit