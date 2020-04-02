harry-styles-stuck-in-us-due-to-coronavirus,-says,-‘was-looking-forward-to-spending-time-with-mum’

By Pti |

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11: 54 [IST]

Actor-singer Harry Styles says he is stranded in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several governments have imposed lockdowns in their countries so as to tackle the pandemic. This resulted in air travel also being suspended. Talking to Capital FM breakfast show, the UK-based singer said he was scheduled to go back home but due to the pandemic, he is stuck in California. "I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the US decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here, Styles, 26, said. "I'm really sad that I have to cancel it. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it's for the best, he added. The singer also had to postpone the European leg of his Love On Tour" to 2021. The former One Direction star had been due to kick off the 26-date tour in Birmingham, England on April 15, with pitstops in Germany, Italy, and France. I think, honestly, it's obviously disappointing, but it's not even close to being the most important thing right now. I think everybody understands, it's not like there's anything you can do about it. I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe, Styles added.