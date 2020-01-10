harry-styles-reveals-his-first-celebrity-crush-was-jennifer-aniston-after-opening-up-on-sexuality

Harry Styles has revealed that his first celebrity crush was none other than Jennifer Aniston.

And we can somehow imagine the two together.

The Lights Up singer confessed all during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he answered a series of rapid-fire questions during the show’s Burning Questions segment.

When asked by Ellen which celebrity he was first attracted to, Harry didn’t shy away from revealing that it was The Morning Show star.

He also revealed that his three favourite body parts on a woman were ‘eyes, smile, and character’, and he also had his first kiss at the age of 12.

And his biggest guilty pleasure? Well that would just so happen to be working out to the music made by his former boyband, One Direction.

Can’t argue with that.

This comes after the 25-year-old previously opened up on his sexuality, insisting that he’s not using sexual ambiguity to be ‘more interesting’.

Harry is known for his androgynous looks, including the outfit he wore to the 2019 Met Gala, as well as being a big supporter of the LGBT community and holding up pride flags at his concerts.

However, despite some clearly thinking it’s a ruse to make himself more interesting, the real reason is a lot more simple.

‘In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way,’ he explained.

He added to the Guardian’s Weekend magazine: ‘Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool.’

Harry also admitted that he does not get why some people seem to have an obsession over him defining his sexuality.

‘It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,’ he said.

‘It’s a case of: I’m not telling you cos I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: ooh this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?’





