harry-styles-looking-after-a-stranger’s-dog-for-them-is-the-pure-wholesome-content-we-needed

We all know Harry Styles is a bit of an angel, but him offering to watch a stranger’s dog for them while they picked up a takeaway is probably one of his cutest good deeds ever.

The pop superstar saw that a man was struggling to collect his food as he had his dog with him, which wasn’t allowed in the restaurant, so offered to keep the pup company and watch him while his owner popped inside.

Sports journalist Rory Carroll replied to a viral tweet asking for people’s ‘most awkward or interesting celebrity interactions’ and revealed the story that struck envy into the hearts of every Harry stan.

Sharing a photo of Harry with his super-cute pup, Rory revealed: ‘I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy.

‘Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy.’

He also revealed that the encounter had taken place two years ago, on 17 January 2018, as he picked up his food from The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village.

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

The kind-hearted star even let him take a photo of him with great doggo Oscar, and to be completely honest, we can’t actually decide which one is cuter.

The Fine Line star spends a lot of his time in Los Angeles, but we didn’t know that when he’s not at the studio recording, he’s offering free dog-sitting services to Angelenos, too.

Harry Styles doing good deeds and providing wholesome dog content is the thing we didn’t know we needed but definitely do.

Anyone else whose dog Hazza’s looked after, feel free to share your pics and stories now – we’re pretty sure everyone agrees you can never have too many of these images.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Adele and Harry Styles left a massive £1500 tip after a meal with James Corden during Caribbean holiday

MORE: Harry Styles ‘earning more than One Direction pals after raking in £33m in last two years’





