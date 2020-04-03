harry-potter-star-daniel-radcliffe-made-a-shocking-revelation-about-the-underwater-scene-in-harry-potter-and-the-goblet-of-fire!-read-to-find-out.

Fans are no stranger to the fact that how much work went into all the Harry Potter films. Be it the screenplay, writing or the technical work that goes into these movies. It seems like one such technical work has come into the limelight, thanks to one of the recent posts by Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe Made A Huge Revelation About The Goblet Of Fire Movie!

The actor recently posted a picture with a caption that explains the working behind the underwater scene in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. According to the post the actor had to struggle a bit to give a perfect final shot.

As the picture is evident enough, the actor recalled how during the underwater scene, they brought a plastic crate and filled it up with water. Afterward, an underwater microphone was fit in the water. That when the actor had to put his head in the water and utter the dialog, ” that she is my friend with a mouth full of water!

Fans surely loved this new revelation and were done by the actor himself. Soon can’t started pouring in with comments like he is one of the best actors and much more wonderful comments. While one fan asked the actor what happened to the hair to which the actor replied that it was after Prisoner of Azkaban!

The Harry Potter franchise is surely a treasure that fans would cherish respective of time and age! The actor has become the face of Harry Potter and risen to fame through these movies! We now know how much hard work goes I to the shooting of these films!