harry-potter-movies:-are-they-streaming-on-netflix,-hulu,-hbo-max,-or-peacock?

Even though the Harry Potter movies are a little old, they haven’t become any less entertaining to watch. Unfortunately, it’s a bit difficult to find a place to stream them.

As one of the biggest movie franchises of the past two decades, Harry Potter remains one of the most-watched movies in the world, and fans are always trying to find a way to stream those movies.

Well, you’ll be surprised to learn that the Harry Potter movies aren’t on any streaming service right now. They can be downloaded for single viewings or rented on iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, and other on-demand sites, but they’re not on widely-used streamers like Netflix or Hulu.

Another way to watch them is by waiting for a televised broadcast on either USA Network or the SyFy channel. Both channels gained access to the franchise’s films after NBCUniversal acquired the rights to them in 2016. The deal struck will last until 2025 unless something changes in the meantime.

Still, the streaming aspect is up for debate. The Harry Potter movies could pop up on a streaming service any day now, so this is a good time to start looking into the matter. A popular theory circulating online is that HBO Max would have them, but that’s not the case. The films might be saved for Peacock’s launch, according to Business Insider.

For anyone unfamiliar with the name, Peacock is NBC’s exclusive streaming service. It’s set for an April debut which may coincide with Harry Potter’s streaming premiere. NBC will obviously have other major titles available when Peacock becomes available, of course. It’s fair to assume Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be heavily promoted as one of the featured titles, if it all comes to be.

What’s unclear is whether or not future films will be on Peacock as well. There were also talks of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child being adapted into a movie, and while that would be helmed by Warner Bros., that doesn’t necessarily mean the movie will go to HBO Max after a theatrical run.

As far as development on the play-based film goes, nothing has been said about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in quite some time. Claims of the West End play being adapted into a movie only amounted to rumors when they came out, so fans hoping for a continuation should remain wary of future headlines.

Which streaming service do you think the Harry Potter movies will be on? Let us know in the comments.