harry-potter-documentary-fronted-by-stephen-fry-to-air-on-bbc-years-after-deathly-hallows-release

Harry Potter fans are in luck, as the beloved franchise is set to return – this time, in documentary form.

Stephen Fry, who narrated the audio books of the series written by JK Rowling, will be presenting Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History.

The BBC documentary will be based on the spin-off book and film series, which starred Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

‘I could not be more delighted to be a part of this magnificent opportunity for us Muggles to show the Wizarding World that the fantastic beasts in our world are more than a match for theirs,’ Stephen said.

‘Joining forces with the combined powers of the fabulous BBC, its legendary Natural History Unit and the magical Natural History Museum we hope to be able to bring you closer than you’ve ever been to some of the most spectacular and extraordinary creatures ever seen.’

The one-hour documentary will take viewers on a journey from London to the likes of Madagascar and Siberia.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s director of content, said: ‘The BBC is world-renowned for its amazing natural history programming and it is a delight to bring the natural world and Wizarding World together on BBC One.’

If Potterheads are left wanting more after the documentary, the Natural History Museum will have them covered with a new exhibition based on the documentary and Fantastic Beasts franchise, Fantastic Beast: The Wonder of Nature, which is due to open in Spring.

Years after the last book and film of the series were released, the magic is clearly still alive, with some of the HP cast recently reuniting in sweet snaps.

Tom Felton – who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise – was out to make fans shriek with jealousy by uploading a picture with a couple of his old friends.

The star shared a snap of him, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) hanging out together, with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) nowhere to be seen.

He captioned the photo: ‘Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin’.

