‘Harry Potter at Home’, J.K Rowling launches digital hub for Children during Quarantine periods.

J.K Rowling, the novelist of the prominent series Harry Potter has launched the New digital hub titled’ Harry Potter at home’ to keep children entertained and educated during Coronavirus pandemic. She has created the website so that children may not get bored at home and stay in their home while glancing at various tasks on a new platform.

The Harry Potter at home, include videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles and much more exciting tasks. It helps children to learn about Harry Potter wizarding world. The most important thing is that the site is free of charge. It also united with ‘Audible’ to give the experience of listening to Harry Potter books especially Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, for free.

J.K Rowling is known for writing the Harry Potter series, Casual vacancy, Cuckoo’s Calling and much more fantasy fiction. JK Rowling’s Harry Potter become the best selling novel in the history of the world by exchanging 500 million copies.

In a tweet, She explores the Importance of Harry Potter at home. Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual license required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books,” J.K. Rowling wrote in a tweet regarding the news. “Be well, everyone.

COVID-19 Pandemic leads shutting down of schools and offices. Practically everyone around the world packed in their home leads to additional use of the internet. Online tools have also been increased so that people can enjoy by watching different stuff. Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” Rowling said during the launch of Harry Potter at home.

