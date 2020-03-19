harry-potter-4k-3d-rerelease-can-help-reopen-chinese-concert-halls

As the coronavirus pandemic is definately not over, things in China are simply now beginning to reverse course following the entire country have been on lockdown for weeks. Specifically, a little smattering of concert halls in isolated elements of the country has begun to reopen, with an increase of likely to follow suit in the coming weeks and days. To greatly help jumpstart the movie business again, a small number of former blockbusters will undoubtedly be playing in China to greatly help attract crowds, including a fresh 3D 4K version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

In accordance with several reports, Warner Bros. announced via local online networks that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the initial entry in another of probably the most successful franchises ever, will undoubtedly be hitting theaters in China once more in a newly restored 4K version. Other movies set to come back to theaters will undoubtedly be 2017’s Wolf Warrior 2, 2019’s sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, 2015’s drama Wolf Totem, 2013’s American Dreams in China and 2018’s Lebanese indie Capernaum. None of these titles were particularly big hits in THE UNITED STATES, however they were huge allures China.

Wolf Warrior 2, for instance, grossed $854 million in the centre Kingdom, rendering it among the country’s biggest hits ever. The essential idea isn’t only to provide audiences something popular to take pleasure from, but to provide theaters something showing. Period. Many upcoming releases were delayed amidst the spread of COVID-19, which includes left too little choices for exhibitors which are on the point of reopen their doors. Therefore, China’s Film Bureau has hatched this course of action to provide theaters options for the time being, while delayed releases await the opportunity to be rescheduled.

One important item of note is that deals have already been exercised with the rights-holders for these movies to permit for 100 percent of the ticket sales to remain with the theaters. Typically, theaters only keep 51 percent, with the others likely to the studio back, to the rights holders, and/or to cover taxes. This can help give a much-needed boost in the revenue department for theater owners who have been hit particularly hard by the weeks-long closure. It may be months before things truly regain a feeling of normalcy still, but it is a start.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released in 2001, was a gigantic global hit, grossing $974 million worldwide, rendering it the second-highest-grossing movie ever in those days, just behind Titanic. However, this is before China became the second-largest movie-going nation on the planet, therefore the adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novel didn’t do much business in China at that time. Based on the turnout, it is possible this re-release could push the movie at night $1 billion mark worldwide, which may be a fascinating turn of events, and would also ensure it is the next title in the franchise to pass that mark just, alongside Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ($1.34 billion). This news involves us via The Hollywood Reporter.

