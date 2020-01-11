harry,-meghan’s-first-post-after-bombshell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posted on Instagram for the first time since their royal bombshell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of themselves at a kitchen for Grenfell survivors during a visit a day before they announced they are quitting as senior royals, The Sun reports.

Meghan has made several private visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London in recent years since the tragedy in 2017.

The post comes after the couple made the shocking announcement that they would be scaling down their royal duties and splitting their time between Canada and England.

The move has caused chaos in the Royal family with the Queen reported to be “deeply upset” after she was only given 10 minutes notice before the couple posted their announcement on Instagram.

Their latest post today spoke of how the couple were “so happy” to visit the women who run the community kitchen.

The Queen was spotted for the first time since the Sussex’s shock news – driving her car around her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

media_camera Queen spotted driving back to Sandringham after Harry and Meghan’s shock announcement.

Her Majesty appeared stony faced as they drove her Range Rover and is believed have been locked in tense phone conversations with Prince Charles as they deal with the fallout.

Pals have claimed Harry and Meghan felt “unwelcome” in the family and were sidelined as the monarchy moved towards a future focused on Prince William and Prince Charles.

