harry-maguire-to-become-manchester-united’s-new-captain-after-ashley-young-joins-inter

Harry Maguire will become Manchester United’s new club captain once Ashley Young completes his move to Inter.

Young replaced Antonio Valencia as United’s captain last summer following the Ecuadorian’s departure but will now vacate the armband this month after deciding to complete a switch to Serie A.

Maguire, who was signed from Leicester City for £80 million in the summer, has worn the armband in Young’s absence this term and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the centre-back will be given the responsibility on a permanent basis.

‘Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it,’ said Solskjaer.

‘He’s been a leader in the group, I’ve been, not surprised, but impressed with his leadership skills, so he will keep wearing the armband.

‘He’s come in and everything about him tells me he’s a leader.’

Solskjaer also revealed that United were unwilling to match the contract Inter had offered to Young, who ends his time at Old Trafford after nearly nine years at the club.

‘To be fair I think it was for Ashley, you know, he’s 35 in the summer, if he gets a two year contract somewhere I think it’s up to him to take that,’ said Solskjaer.

‘We weren’t ready to offer that.

‘He’s been a good servant for the club, captain, won trophies.

‘But it’s time now and Ashley’s mindset was on moving, so why not now.’





