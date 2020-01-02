harry-maguire-names-two-areas-man-utd-must-improve-in-after-arsenal-loss

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says his side must react better to conceding first after their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded after just eight minutes, as Nicolas Pepe converted Sead Kolasinac’s cut-back, and Maguire believes a failure to respond to the first goal in games needs to be adressed.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Maguire said: ‘We’ve probably started the better side. We’ve created two good opportunities where we could have been a bit more clinical or showed a bit more quality in the final third. But then after they’ve scored – more or less with their first attack – they really put us under pressure.

‘We’ve got to do better in terms of when we do lose a goal to go 1-0 down we need to stay in the game.’

The England international also bemoaned his side conceding their eighth goal from a set piece in the Premier League this season, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ volley putting the Gunners 2-0 ahead which gave United ‘too much work to do in the second-half’.

United now face a quick turnaround for their next fixture, an FA Cup game against Wolves at Molineux on January 4th.

With the January transfer window now open, United are still looking to bring in a striker to ease pressure on the likes of Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood.

After Thursday’s game, Solskjaer said he was disappointed to have missed out on signing Erling Haaland after the striker opted to join Borussia Dortmund.

