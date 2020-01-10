harry-maguire-included-in-manchester-united’s-squad-to-face-norwich-city-but-ashley-young-absent-again

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could feature in the Red Devils’ Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday after returning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The defender missed Tuesdays’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford after he failed a late fitness test on the day of the game.

Maguire limped through United’s 0-0 draw with Wolves on the previous weekend and was at the team hotel on Tuesday in hope of proving his fitness in time to face City.

It was wrongly reported that Maguire had sustained a hip injury that would keep him sidelined for the next month but, though United expected a short absence, the defender is willing to play through the pain barrier to get United back to winning ways.

United are winless in their last three matches but have a good opportunity against bottom side Norwich to get three points.

Maguire arrived at the Lowry Hotel alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on Friday night, while there were slots for youngsters such as Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes.

Ashley Young has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this week and has once again been left out of the squad as he attempts to settle his future.

Manchester United’s provisional squad to face Norwich: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Tahith Chong, Juan Mata, Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford



