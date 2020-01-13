harry-maguire-clears-up-injury-status-after-the-manchester-united-defender’s-remarkable-recovery

Harry Maguire made a remarkable and unexpected recovery from a hip injury at the weekend and says he feels good and is ready to go again for Manchester United.

Reports had suggested that the Man Utd captain was likely to miss a sustained period of action due to a tear in a muscle in his hip, with the possibility that he would be out for months.

However, he only sat out the 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and was back in the starting XI against Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

United boss Solskjaer said ahead of the Norwich clash: ‘It was a minor thing; he will go through training today. He’s a warrior. At half-time [against Wolves] he was feeling discomfort.

‘But he was close to playing against City, just not fit enough, but he’s got a chance now.’

Clearly the severity of the issue was overstated and Maguire was keen to downplay the problem after he played the full 90 minutes of the 4-0 win over the Canaries.

‘I had a problem with my muscle, but it was only a small muscle and I normally recover quick and can play with a bit of pain,’ said the centre-back.

‘I’m alright now and got through the game unscathed. So now I feel good and ready to go again.’

United have a busy schedule ahead of them for the rest of January, with an FA Cup third round replay against Wolves on Wednesday at Old Trafford and the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City on 29 January, on top of their Premier League commitments.

The resounding victory over Norwich kept the Red Devils in fifth place and they will look to close the gap on the top four in their next two league fixtures, away to Liverpool and at home to Burnley before the end of the month.

