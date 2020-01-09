harry-kane-to-have-surgery-on-injured-hamstring-and-return-to-action-with-tottenham-in-april

Tottenham have confirmed striker Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April.

Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day, with specialists recommending an operation was needed.

A Tottenham club statement read: “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

