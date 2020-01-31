Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he’s making progress in his recovery from atomize.

The England captain suffered a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring all around the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on Unusual Year’s Day.

Kane underwent surgical treatment to restore the problem after consulting with specialists and Tottenham said they expected him to come attend to training in April.

Spurs supporters are inclined to be encouraged by the exchange posted by the 26-year-primitive on social media on Thursday.

In a transient 10-second clip, Kane could per chance also also be viewed on his attend within the gymnasium exercising his left leg.





“Working hard. Making progress,” he said.

Tottenham hold struggled for targets within the absence of their talisman, failing to bag in three successive high-flight matches for the principle time since November 2013 sooner than a 2-1 capture over Norwich.

Jose Mourinho has now eased his seek a brand unusual striker to shoulder the burden in Kane’s absence following Wednesday’s signing of Dutch global winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.