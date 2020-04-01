🔥Harry Kane ideal for Man City… but I hope he stays at Tottenham, says Harry Redknapp🔥

Harry Redknapp hopes that Harry Kane stays at Tottenham, but believes the England captain will leave if Spurs don’t show they are fighting for trophies.

Speculation regarding Kane’s future at Tottenham intensified when he refused to rule out a move during an Instagram live Q&A on Monday.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly spoken of desire to win trophies, a feat Tottenham have not achieved since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008.

After reaching the Champions League final last season, many felt Tottenham would push on this season, particularly after the high-value acquisitions of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

However, with Mauricio Pochettino sacked in November, and new manager Jose Mourinho also struggling, Tottenham’s wait for a trophy continues.

There are suggestions that Kane is growing impatient and frustrated with the lack of silverware, a sentiment former Tottenham manager Redknapp agrees with.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “He’s a fantastic professional, great lad. He wants to play and wants to win things.

“In the last year, I didn’t foresee what was going to happen at Tottenham. I could see them winning the Premier League title last year. I thought they were going to march on: they’ve got a great team, I loved [Mauricio] Pochettino.

“But they went into decline with that terrible run that they had and Jose [Mourinho] has gone in and found it hard to turn things around. They’ve done ok without being great.

“They need surgery in the summer but at the moment, is anyone going to spend money in the next year or two and going for big transfers?

“He’ll be looking at that and thinking what a player he would be for one of the top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave but what a centre-forward he would be for Manchester City, for example.

“Please God he stays at Tottenham. But he certainly won’t stay if he doesn’t see them pushing to win things.”