harry-kane-fitness-worry-for-euro-2020-as-tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-reveals-potential-comeback-date

Jose Mourinho has cast doubt on Harry Kane’s chances of being match fit for Euro 2020 by suggesting the best-case scenario for the England captain is a return in Tottenham’s penultimate Premier League game of the season against Leicester on May 9.

That would likely leave Kane, who had surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon last month, with just two Spurs fixtures and 36 days to get up to speed before the Three Lions’ opening match against Croatia at Wembley on June 14.

Despite the club’s initial prognosis that Kane would return to training in April, Mourinho has already suggested he could miss the Euros entirely, with Gareth Southgate due to name his squad on June 2.

Kane, who was injured at Southampton on New Year’s Day, last week published a video of himself doing hamstring strengthening exercises and has travelled to the Caribbean for warm weather training to aid his recovery, fuelling optimism about his progress.

But, ahead of Spurs’ return to St. Mary’s for Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay, Mourinho was downbeat on his vice-captain’s chances of featuring before Leicester’s visit.

“The Leicester match [on May 9],” he said. “Maybe we need that match for something – to be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe we need that match for something and maybe he can help us in this match. I hope.”

Asked if that was Kane’s best-case scenario, the Spurs manager said: “Yes, I think so.

“[Leicester] is the beginning of May, the first week of May – there is not a setback,” he added. “Nothing has happened. Everything is OK. He’s having his treatment. There’s no pressure, he keeps going, no setback. I just think… that’s my feeling.

“With Hugo Lloris we were speaking about February and he came back in January. It’s better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure. Let it go and let’s see.”

Spurs will finish the season at Crystal Palace on May 17 unless they reach the FA Cup Final, scheduled for May 18, or a second consecutive Champions League Final on May 30.

Kane will definitely miss England’s friendlies against Italy and Denmark in March but Mourinho’s timeline could see him build precious match fitness in the warm-up matches in Austria on June 2 and against Romania five days later.

With so little game-time potentially available, Kane’s readiness to lead England at the Euros will surely be the subject of debate, particularly given he has typically taken time to return to his best after injury.

“That’s a problem for Southgate and for Steve Holland, not for me,” said Mourinho. “I don’t know how I would feel if I was England manager. I’m not.”

In 2017-18, Kane returned from a second ankle injury of the campaign at the start of April, in more than enough time to be fit for 2018 World Cup, but he was not at his explosive best in Russia, despite finishing with the Golden Boot.

Last season, he missed nine matches at the end of campaign after again suffering ankle ligament damage but controversially returned and started the Champions League Final defeat to Liverpool in place of semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura.

Asked if he would be prepared to throw Kane straight back info his XI when the time comes, Mourinho said: “I have no idea what is going to happen.”