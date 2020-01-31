Harry Dunn's parents urge Prince Andrew to testify in trade-off for Anne Sacoolas

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harry Dunn’s parents have called for a high profile exchange between the UK and the US in a fresh bid to see their son’s suspected killer return to face justice in Britain.

They want to see Prince Andrew’s sought-after testimony in the case against Jeffrey Epstein used as a bargaining chip to secure the extradition of Anne Sacoolas.

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Ms Sacoolas, 42, with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road accident in which Mr Dunn, 19, was killed.

However, the US has rejected calls from the Home Office to extradite her, maintaining she had diplomatic immunity at the time of the accident.

It comes as foreign secretary Dominic Raab prepares to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in London for bilateral talks.

It is understood they will discuss the Duke of York’s alleged lack of cooperation with US authorities in their investigations into his former friend Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the question of Ms Sacoolas’s potential extradition.

The Dunn family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, told The Times he spoke to Mr Raab yesterday about the FBI’s request to interview Prince Andrew. He said the foreign secretary assured him he was “reviewing all options”.

“If the special relationship means anything it means that the UK and the US should respect each other’s justice systems and abide by the rule of law,” Mr Seiger told the paper.

“Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK and face one of the fairest justice systems in the world.

“In the spirit of reciprocity that underpins extradition, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Epstein’s victims and believe that Prince Andrew should go to the US and do everything he can to ensure that justice is served there.”

Mr Seiger said he had contacted Lisa Bloom, a US lawyer representing five of Epstein’s victims, to support her calls for the duke to speak to American investigators.

For her part, Ms Bloom called for compromise over the Dunn case, tweeting earlier today: “I understand diplomatic immunity but this is not a good look. If we want co-operation, we must co-operate in their investigations too.”





She later added: “I cannot emphasise enough to my mostly American followers how outraged the UK public is that we are asking Prince Andrew to cooperate with our investigation, yet American Anne Sacoolas is not cooperating with theirs, which involves a recent vehicle death of a British teen.”

It comes after US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the duke had “provided zero cooperation” with investigations into Epstein’s sex trafficking case, despite having previously professed his willingness to assist.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.

At the time he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”