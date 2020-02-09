Harry Dunn's mother urges US crash suspect's return to UK amid CIA spy claims

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harry Dunn’s mother has called for the return of US crash suspect Anne Sacoolas amid claims she was a CIA spy.

Sacoolas fled Britain after crashing into the 19-year-old’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton airbase in August, last year.

Her right-hand drive Volvo is alleged to have been on the wrong side of the road when it collided with Mr Dunn.

Sacoolas, who remains in the US, has been charged over the fatal accident but has not returned to the UK, with an extradition request having been turned down.

Harry Dunn died in a hit-and-run in August 2019 (PA)

Mr Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn have been campaigning for her to be extradited back to the UK to face justice.

Ms Charles has said that “things are now beginning to fall into place” after the Mail on Sunday reported that Sacoolas had a career in espionage.

Charlotte Charles stands beside her husband Bruce Charles before a meeting with Dominic Raab (AFP via Getty Images)

It is understood that Sacoolas served as a senior US spy, although she was not declared as an agent when she came to the UK with her intelligence officer husband Jonathan, according to the publication.

Mystery still surrounds the exact circumstances of how the Sacoolas family were able to flee in the days after the crash and the teenager’s family have claimed there has been a “cover up”.

Anne Sacoolas has been accused of being a CIA spy

Ms Charles told the paper: “Things are now beginning to fall into place. In our deepest, darkest hour, we could not understand how anybody could just get on a plane after such a catastrophic crash and leave a devastated family behind.”

Ms Charles said the family could not figure out why the US has behaved in a “lawless way” in harbouring Sacoolas, adding that “no one is above the law”.

“Her leaving, and the US government protecting her and refusing the extradition request, is nothing short of a disgrace and we will not stand for it. Whether she is CIA or not, she must come back and I will not rest until she does.”

US government sources told the Mail on Sunday that Sacoolas was “not active” in the UK but she had been ‘more senior than her husband’ in the US intelligence community.

The UK and US governments insist that, at the time of the accident, Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity while her husband was working as technical staffer at the Northamptonshire air base.

The UK Foreign Office did not comment on the reports but said: “Anne Sacoolas was notified to us as a spouse with no official role.”

The Standard has contacted the US State Department for comment.