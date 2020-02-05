Harry Dunn's family joins forces with Epstein victims' lawyer to pressure governments over Prince Andrew and accused driver

The latest headlines in your inbox

The lawyer representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and Harry Dunn’s family have joined forces to pressure the UK and US governments over Prince Andrew and Anne Sacoolas.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer acting on behalf of six women in the Epstein scandal, urged Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK and for the Duke of York to face questioning from the FBI in the US.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. The US has refused to extradite her despite her being charged by the CPS.

Speaking during a press conference in New York with Radd Seiger, spokesman for the family of Harry, Ms Bloom said the “parallels between the two cases are eerie” and involved “everyday teenagers” who were “victimised”.

She said: “Today we stand with the family of Harry Dunn and they stand with us.

“Both Mrs Sacoolas and Prince Andrew must cooperate with law enforcement.

“I call upon my government, the US, to return Mrs Sacoolas to the UK to face justice there. She will of course have the right to an attorney and she is presumed innocent.

“I call upon the Crown in the UK to require Prince Andrew to come to US to answer law enforcement questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his owner behaviour. He too has the right to fairness and presumption of innocence.”

She said Andrew needs to “answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his own behaviour”, adding: “In both countries everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.”

Mr Seiger said he “reached out” to Ms Bloom after realising “that there was a common thread running between these cases.”

He said: “It’s about evasion of justice.

“These are the two greatest allies in the world and they follow a rules-based system.

“No-one, no matter who you are… is above the law.

“We all break the rules from time to time but we don’t get to walk away and hide.”

Mr Seiger added it was “terrible advice” for Mrs Sacoolas and the Duke of York if they are being advised “it’s all going to go away” and they should just “wait it out”.

He said after meeting Kiki, an alleged victim of Epstein also present at the press conference, “what you see every day is a strengthening and stiffening of resolve”.

In a message to Andrew, Mr Seiger said: “If you have nothing to hide get on a plane and meet with Kiki, and help her and help other victims… there’s no other way.”