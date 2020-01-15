harry-dunn’s-family-demand-apology-from-boris-johnson-after-his-‘destructive’-comments

The family of Harry Dunn have demanded an urgent meeting with Boris Johnson calling for him to apologise over his recent ‘destructive’ comments.

19-year-old Harry died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by US intelligence officer’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, who fled the country shortly after and claimed diplomatic immunity in August.

The Home Office submitted an extradition request on Friday, but Mr Johnson said the chances of extraditing Mrs Sacoolas – who is charged with death by dangerous driving – were ‘very low’.

Radd Seiger, the Dunn’s family spokesman, told Metro.co.uk he is issuing a ‘direct appeal’ to the PM to meet them personally and apologise for causing ‘unnecessary distress’ with the comments made during a BBC television interview.

The spokesman said if Mr Johnson does not arrange a face-to-face meeting in the coming days, they will know his relationship with the US is worth more than the lives of his citizens.

Mr Seiger told this news site: ‘Following the Prime Minister’s unfortunate and destructive comments on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, I have issued yet another direct appeal to him to meet with the family and I.

‘He should now apologise publicly to the parents for the unnecessary distress he has caused and clear up his comments and should make it clear that now the legal process is under way, he will make no comment whatsoever on the prospects of her returning.

‘He must simply make it clear that he will ensure that he will never tolerate Americans coming to the UK and kill citizens, whether diplomat or not.

‘I expect that meeting to be arranged in the next few days and if he will not agree then the parents will know where they stand with him and where he really stands on the matter – that the relationship with the US is more important to him than the lives of his citizens and ensuring that justice is done when the worst happens.’

It is alleged Mrs Sacoolas’ car crashed into Harry’s motorbike on August 27, last year, outside the Northamptonshire RAF Croughton base where her husband worked.

The US has criticised the UK’s decision to extradite 42-year-old Mrs Sacoolas, whose lawyer said she should ‘not face a potential jail sentence’ for the ‘terrible but unintentional accident’.

Mr Johnson said during the interview that the government would ‘make every effort’ to bring her to the UK but was not hopeful US authorities would agree, adding ‘that’s not what they do’.

But Mr Seiger said the PM broke an agreement the family had made with British officials that no public comment would be given from either parties, following the extradition request submission on Friday.

He added that the prime minister’s comments ‘devastated’ Harry’s mother on her birthday, while they were trying to get some rest on holiday.

‘The family and I had no advance notice of those comments and we were taken completely by surprise,’ said Mr Seiger.

‘It is worse than that. We had agreed with all the British officials that following the extradition request being sent on Friday, no public comment would be made and we would simply let the legal process unfold.

‘Not only did the Prime Minister not stick to that agreed position, he went way off piste.

‘We do not know whether this is more cock up than conspiracy and if it was by design to prepare the ground for attempting to move us all on from the diplomatic standoff, he has made a serious error of judgement.’

In the last few months the family has launched separate legal battles – a judicial review against the Foreign Office, a referral of Northamptonshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, an investigation into the US administration’s handling of the case and a civil claim against Mrs Sacoolas herself.

They even took their fight to the US where they met with President Donald Trump at the White House to state their case for Mrs Sacoolas returning to the UK.

The US State Department has previously said ‘a request to extradite an individual under these circumstances would be an abuse’.