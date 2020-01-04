harry-dunn-protesters-blockade-us-base-demanding-diplomat’s-wife-returns-to-uk

The family and friends of Harry Dunn have protested outside a US military base demanding the woman charged in relation to his death faces questioning.

Groups of protesters holding signs saying ‘Justice 4 Harry’ gathered on Saturday outside the Northamptonshire RAF Croughton base, where the 19-year-old died.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, after the car she was allegedly driving crashed into Harry’s motorbike on August 27.

But her lawyer, Amy Jefress, said she was not going to return to the UK ‘to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible but unintentional accident’.

Now Harry’s bereaved friends and family have demanded that Sacoolas be returned to the UK to face questioning while protesting outside the base where her husband worked as an intelligence officer.

Radd Seiger, spokesperson for the Dunn family, said on Friday that Sacoolas should come back to the UK to present her defence in court ‘like any of us would have to’.

He said the protest was ‘the only way to get our feelings across to Washington’.

Mr Seiger added: ‘Diplomat or not, there is no escaping facing the legal system in these circumstances.

‘The US admin must also commit to never doing this again. Otherwise, US operated bases in the UK will have to close.

‘Harry Dunn’s family and supporters will never accept a situation where Americans can come to our country, kill us, and then just walk away with impunity, which is what we are being asked to do. It is as simple as that.’

It came amid rising tensions between US and UK officials over bringing Sacoolas back to the UK to face trial, after she fled the UK and claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash.

UK officials have been seeking Sacoolas’ extradition since she was charged by the Crime Prosecution Service on December 20.

In a strongly-worded statement released by the family, they vowed not to stop demonstrating until ‘common sense prevails and the US government agrees not to abuse their power again’ and said its approach had been ‘gross and disgusting’.

The family statement said that the US Air Force bases in the UK ‘pose a clear and present danger and threat’ to the communities around them, and said this is ‘not tenable’.

Mr Seiger said: ‘The reality is that Harry’s friends and many residents in the area no longer feel safe driving around the base, not knowing what may be coming at them on the wrong side of the road.

‘Harry’s parents live three miles away from RAF Croughton and the leaders on the base have made no attempt to contact them directly whatsoever, to offer condolences or to work with them to improve safety.

‘They and the US administration have been involved in a staggering exercise in moral and legal cowardice.

‘[They] are seeking to run away from the problem hoping it would simply all go away, setting the most appalling of examples to the world and generations to come.

‘As the world now knows, Harry’s parents will simply not let the issue go, and will ensure that this will never happen to another family again,’ Mr Seiger added.

‘The position of Harry’s friends is crystal clear, and those in Washington need to hear their message and be under no misunderstanding.

‘Anne Sacoolas must be returned to the UK to face the legal process, and the US government must ensure that no American service member will ever be recalled in these circumstances again.

‘Unless this happens, the British people will never see them as safe and good neighbours, and the bases will have to pack their bags and leave.

‘Ultimately, the bases will be closed down by Harry’s friends and supporters if necessary,’ the statement concludes.

In the last three months the family has launched separate legal battles – a judicial review against the Foreign Office, a referral of Northamptonshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, an investigation into the US administration’s handling of the case and a civil claim against Sacoolas herself.

They even took their fight to the US where they met with President Donald Trump at the White House to state their case for Sacoolas returning to the UK.

The meeting sparked controversy after it emerged that Sacoolas was sat in a room next door in the White House, ready to meet with Harry’s parents – an offer the teenager’s family refused.

After the announcement of the decision to charge Sacoolas, Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles said it was a ‘huge step’ toward seeking justice she had promised her son.