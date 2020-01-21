harry-dunn-death:-police-chief-to-fund-driver-training-for-us-staff-at-raf-base

A police chief has said he will fund driver training at an RAF base after the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said all new arrivals at RAF Croughton would receive lessons on Highway Code awareness, UK road laws and protocols.

Mr Adderley took to Twitter to announce his new initiative – saying his plans to fund the training were a “mitigation measure I want to take”.

On Sunday, the police chief said there had been two further incidents of American staff from the base driving on the wrong side of the road since the death of Mr Dunn.

The teenager’s motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton on August 27 last year.

The suspected driver, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Since Mr Dunn’s death, footage has emerged of a BMW driver on the wrong side of the road near the base.