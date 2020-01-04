harry-arter-climbs-off-the-bench-to-dump-aston-villa-out-of-the-fa-cup-with-spectacular-long-range-strike

Harry Arter unleashed a wonder strike to earn his first goal in two years – within two minutes of coming off the bench – to help Championship high-flyers Fulham knock out Premier League strugglers Aston Villa.

Arter has been on loan at Fulham – managed by his brother-in-law Scott Parker – from Bournemouth and his 30-yard strike gave the London club their 2-1 lead.

Anthony Knockaert had earlier also scored a stunner from similar distance to put Parker’s men 1-0 up.

Villa manager Dean Smith was punished for fielding a heavily-changed line up, with their only goal coming after a blunder by Michael Hector on his Fulham debut.

These sides last met at Wembley in the 2018 Championship play-off final when Fulham went up and Villa stayed put, and, although their roles have been reversed since then, some of the home side’s men looked keen to show they still have top-flight class.

Craven Cottage has long been an unhappy hunting ground for Villa, who have now lost on five successive visits.

Parker had shaken up his team with five changes – but Smith went even further with nine.