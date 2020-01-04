harry-arter-climbs-off-the-bench-to-dump-aston-villa-out-of-the-fa-cup-with-spectacular-long-range-strike

Harry Arter unleashed a wonder strike to earn his first goal in two years – within two minutes of coming off the bench – to help Championship high-flyers Fulham knock out Premier League strugglers Aston Villa.
Arter has been on loan at Fulham – managed by his brother-in-law Scott Parker – from Bournemouth and his 30-yard strike gave the London club their 2-1 lead.
Anthony Knockaert had earlier also scored a stunner from similar distance to put Parker’s men 1-0 up.
Villa manager Dean Smith was punished for fielding a heavily-changed line up, with their only goal coming after a blunder by Michael Hector on his Fulham debut.
These sides last met at Wembley in the 2018 Championship play-off final when Fulham went up and Villa stayed put, and, although their roles have been reversed since then, some of the home side’s men looked keen to show they still have top-flight class.
Craven Cottage has long been an unhappy hunting ground for Villa, who have now lost on five successive visits.
Parker had shaken up his team with five changes – but Smith went even further with nine.
Fulham had passed the ball around patiently and neatly at times in the opening 20 minutes, but neither side could threaten at that stage.
Smith’s men then missed chances as Jonathan Kodjia shot over, then Ahmed Elmohamady glanced a header wide.
Villa came close twice more before the break too, as Jota chested and volleyed the ball wide, then lively Anwar El Ghazi missed the best chance of them all, having a strike blocked by the goalkeeper Marek Rodak when one on one.
The Premier League club had the better of the chances but their body language showed they were not satisfied with their work – and they were to pay for their misses in the second half.
Parker’s players made a positive start to the second period as Knockaert cut in from the right and shot just wide.
Knockaert was about to dazzle even further though, as he evaded Neil Taylor and Marvelous Nakamba – the two survivors in the starting line-up from Villa’s previous game – then curled a stunning, 30-yard shot into the top corner.
Buoyed by that goal, Fulham almost quickly added another but Joe Bryan had a shot stopped by Orjan Nyland, then Cyrus Christie’s follow-up was also thwarted by desperate Villa defending.
Villa went level though, when Jota lofted ball over from close to halfway line and Hector could not clear on the edge of the 18-yard box. That allowed Kodjia to lob Rodak, then El Ghazi added the finishing touch to make sure.
Briefly, Villa’s belief was restored and they threatened again when Jota forced another save from Rodak.
Arter then arrived to stun them again though, ending a sweeping move by striking a 30-yarder into the top corner.
Knockaert twice missed chances to kill the game off late on, but Fulham saw the game out.
Team details
Fulham: Rodak, Christie, Mawson, Hector, Odoi, Onomah, McDonald, Johansen, Knockaert, Ivan Cavaleiro, Bryan.
Subs: Bettinelli, Arter, O’Riley, De La Torre, Harris, Jasper, Stansfield.
Aston Villa: Nyland, Elmohamady, Engels, Chester, Taylor, Lansbury, Nakamba, Hourihane, Jota, Kodjia, El Ghazi.
Subs: Konsa, Trezeguet, Guilbert, Kalinic, Hause, Ramsey, Vassilev.
Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)