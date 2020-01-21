harry-arrives-in-canada-after-royal-deal

After a whirlwind of crisis talks with the Queen, telling public statements, and back-to-back final duties as the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has landed in Canada to start his “peaceful” new life with Meghan.

The Daily Mail reports the royal landed at Vancouver International Airport from London’s Heathrow on Monday evening, and was seen crossing the tarmac in a blue beanie, bomber jacket and jeans, flanked by two security guards.

From there, it’s expected he would have been whisked away to the $14 million oceanside home in which his wife Meghan and eight-month-old son Archie have been staying since news of them “stepping back” from royal life broke two weeks ago.

Since the bombshell announcement, Prince Harry has been engaged in crisis talks with his grandmother the Queen as the family made final decisions about how Harry and Meghan’s paired-back life would look going forward.

Meanwhile, Meghan was spotted taking Archie and her two dogs for a stroll in the woods as her husband attended his last official royal engagement.

media_camera Meghan has been laying low in Canada over the past two weeks. Picture: AP Photo.

In photos published by British newspapers, the former Duchess was all smiles as she led her two dogs, black lab Oz and beagle Guy along the trail.

She held Archie to her chest while two guards walked behind her.

The sightings come after Prince Harry delivered a remarkably candid speech at a charity dinner in London earlier this week, in which he spoke of his “great sadness” surrounding the situation.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Harry earnestly told the crowd.

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

Elsewhere in the address, he hinted that the final deal agreed upon with the Queen wasn’t exactly what he had in mind.

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away … Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, this wasn’t possible,” he explained.

media_camera Prince Harry will be reunited with Archie in Canada after two weeks. Picture: Sussex Royal

Last week, the Queen set a deadline of “days, not weeks” for a deal to be hammered out that would provide a road map for the Sussexes’ “abdication” from royal life.

media_camera The Queen announced her final decisions regarding Meghan and Harry’s new life on Sunday morning. Picture: AP

In a swift statement on Sunday morning, the Queen announced that Harry and Meghan would no longer be able to use their HRH status or represent the Queen, and they would have to pay back the $4.5 million charged to the taxpayers for renovations on Frogmore Cottage.

Significantly, Harry was also stripped of his military titles and patronages – a section of his work he has long been most passionate about.

media_camera Harry and Meghan’s requests were rejected by the Queen. Picture: Getty Images.

Earlier this week,The Sun revealed how Harry and William had ended their two-year feud after realising it was “now or never”.

The pair made up in man-to-man peace talks away from the high-stress royal summit at Sandringham with their dad Prince Charles and the Queen.

But sources say Harry is still at odds with his father over the sensational decision to quit the royal family.

