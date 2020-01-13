harry-and-william-deny-claims-of-bullying-within-royal-family

Prince Harry and William have issued a joint statement denying claims of ‘bullying’ within the royal family.

The pair dismissed a story speculating about their relationship today as ‘false’ ‘offensive’ and ‘potentially harmful’.

They said: ‘For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.’

The statement did not name the UK paper that wrote the story.

There were claims today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel that they have been pushed out of the Royal Family by Prince William’s ‘bullying attitude’.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to follow