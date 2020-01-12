harry-and-meghan’s-dogs-‘flown-to-canada’,-suggesting-they-may-want-to-spend-more-time-in-the-country

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have moved their dogs to Canada, prompting speculation they intend to spend most of their time there.
The couple reportedly flew their beagle and labrador out to their property in Vancouver Island in November during their six-week sabbatical from royal duties.
The Duchess of Sussex brought her beagle, Guy, to the UK when the couple began dating. The couple later acquired the black labrador, whose name has not been revealed. Relocating the dogs could suggest the couple wish to spend more time in Canada following their shock announcement earlier this week that they will be stepping back as senior royals and intend to become financially independent.
Their son Archie was left with the Duchess’s best friend and a nanny following their Christmas break.
She has now returned to be with him and the Duke is set to follow her out after crisis talks with senior royals have concluded.
The Duchess is well known for her love of rescue dogs and animal shelter Mayhew is one of her first four patronages. When she moved to the UK, she left her dog Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd cross, in the US. She has previously said that her dogs “mean the absolute world” to her and refers to them as “my loves” and “my boys”.
The former actress regularly posted pictures of her pooches on her social media account and encouraged people to adopt dogs.
The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of her first one, Susan – given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944.
Susan was so loved that she accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.