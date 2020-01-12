harry-and-meghan’s-dogs-‘flown-to-canada’,-suggesting-they-may-want-to-spend-more-time-in-the-country

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have moved their dogs to Canada, prompting speculation they intend to spend most of their time there.

The couple reportedly flew their beagle and labrador out to their property in Vancouver Island in November during their six-week sabbatical from royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex brought her beagle, Guy, to the UK when the couple began dating. The couple later acquired the black labrador, whose name has not been revealed. Relocating the dogs could suggest the couple wish to spend more time in Canada following their shock announcement earlier this week that they will be stepping back as senior royals and intend to become financially independent.

Their son Archie was left with the Duchess’s best friend and a nanny following their Christmas break.