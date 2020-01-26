Prince Harry and Meghan have paid tribute to Australia on this day of national significance, writing on their Instagram: “Today, on Australia Day, we recognise the strength of spirit and generosity of the community Down Under.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a number of good news stories about the Australian bushfires, describing Australians as “coming together in the face of such adversity”.

Those good stories included the tale of a six-year-old who raised $49,000 for wildlife and a pharmacist who gave out free medicine to his community, after his own home burned down.

The Instagram post comes amid uncertainty as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to keep their brand following their renunciation of royal duties.

However, there are no signs of the royal controversy on the couple’s social media accounts, despite their split from the royal family dominating headlines since the couple’s bombshell announcement.

Harry and Meghan visited Australia in 2018. They haven’t been to the country since the catastrophic bushfire season began late last year, but have continued to show their support for the Australian community.

“You are an inspiration to us all,” the Sussex royals said at the end of their Australia Day tribute.

Originally published as Harry and Meghan’s Australia Day tribute