Harry and Meghan will keep Frogmore Cottage after £2,400,000 tax payer refurb

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will keep Frogmore Cottage, despite stepping down as senior royals.

In shock announcement on Wednesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they would split their time between the UK and North America and work to become financially independent.

In a statement on the Sussex Royal website, the royal couple has confirmed they will keep their UK residence, which was renovated with £2.4 million of taxpayer funded costs before the birth of their son Archie.

They said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.’

Renovations on the five-bedroom cottage were funded through the Sovereign Grant which is a sum of money given to the Monarch from the government once a year.

Last night, sources claimed the couple could be forced to pay rent to the Queen, who had previously gifted them the property, according to The Times.

Since they’ve been together, the pair has faced harsh criticism over their use of private jets and their spending of public money.

The Sussex’s financial aims have been outlined on their official website which states the they ‘value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing.

‘For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the royal family with financial independence.’

They also explained how they intend to radically change their relationship with the media, saying they will stop working with the Royal Rota system.

Normally, a number of reporters are given special access to royal engagements.

However, Meghan and Harry say they will now ‘share information directly to the wider public via their communications channel’ and ‘provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting’ for some events.

They will also invite ‘specialist’ media to some engagements, and ‘engage with grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists’.

Harry and Meghan had just begun talks with the Queen and Prince Charles about their future roles and did not consult senior royals before publishing their announcement, it emerged last night.

The mood at Buckingham Palace was said to be ‘one of disappointment’, while the BBC has reported senior royals as being ‘hurt’ by the announcement.

Buckingham Palace responded to the news with its own statement saying: ‘Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

The move comes less than two years after the couple married at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple’s full statement last night read: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

How Harry and Meghan’s rocky year led to decision to step back from royal life

‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

‘Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from a six-week break in Canada and were said to have returned to the UK ‘energised and excited’ about their future.