harry-and-meghan-will-have-‘transition-period’-between-canada-and-uk

The Queen has made a statement on the future of Harry and Meghan following crisis meetings at Sandringham today.

She said the royal family ‘had very constructive discussions’ on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it has been agreed ‘that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK’.

It comes after Prince Harry sat down with the Queen, his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles today to thrash out plans for his future with Meghan and Archie.

The historic meeting at the Queen’s private estate was the first time Harry met with senior royals since issuing his bombshell statement last week.

It was believed Meghan could join talks over the phone as she is currently in Canada with the couple’s baby Archie.

The duchess flew back a few days ago after the family spent an extended break over Christmas in British Columbia.

