harry-and-meghan-thank-canada-for-six-week-christmas-break-with-baby-archie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their first public engagement of the decade after a six week holiday in Canada over the festive season.

Harry and Meghan said they thought Vancouver was ‘so beautiful’ as they thanked the Commonwealth country for their warm hospitality.

The couple were pictured holding hands as they met the country’s High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, during a visit to London’s Canada House.

The Sussexes had spent their first Christmas with eight-month-old baby Archie in a £10.7 million eight bedroom mansion in one of the most picturesque spots on Vancouver Island.

High Commission staff member Jamie Weare waved a flag as the pair arrived and said Harry said they had a lovely trip, despite the fact ‘it rained all the time’.

Consular official Sumira Osman said: ‘They were lovely and so gracious.

‘There was a real aura about them. We only found out about this visit at 2.30pm yesterday and it was such a surprise. It is a lovely gesture.’

During their six month sabbatical the family held Thanksgiving celebrations on November 28 with the duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits.

She and Harry were famously pictured together in the city at the 2017 Invictus Games.

The couple arrived at Canada House from a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, run by a group of women displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Recipes of the members have been featured in a cookbook officially endorsed by Meghan, who travelled with Harry to see the women in north Kensington and hear updates about their project.