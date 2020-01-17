harry-and-meghan-staff-told-‘your-services-are-no-longer-required’-ahead-of-move-to-canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘let go’ of staff who worked at Frogmore Cottage in a sign they may be moving to Canada permanently.

At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – have been moved to other duties within the Queen’s household, the MailOnline reports.

But other members of staff who are used on an ad hoc basis – including chefs, maids and footmen – have been told their services are ‘no longer required’ at the couple’s Windsor home.

The decision has fuelled rumours Meghan won’t be returning to the UK and will remain in Canada with the couple’s baby son Archie for a longer period of time.

The Sussexes are said to have only had a ‘skeleton staff’ working at Frogmore in any case and no-one has been made redundant in the shake-up, a palace source said.

According to the source, the decision has ‘come as a bit of shock’ for staff who ‘took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore’.

It is understood moving Harry and Meghan’s staff to other roles at Buckingham Palace is a ‘knock-on effect’ of the couple’s decision to relocate to North America.

On Monday, after a day of crisis talks with Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, the Queen sanctioned her grandson’s wish to step back from royal life and split his and Meghan’s time between the UK and Canada.

Prince Harry is expected to stay in the UK until next week, despite rumours he would fly back to Canada to join his wife and son – who has remained on Vancouver Island since their Christmas break.

A source said ‘the duke has some meetings here early next week’, however there are understood to be no official dates in the diary for public appearances.

Harry and Meghan are said to have shocked members of the royal family when they publicly announced their decision to step down as senior royals last week.

The Queen was said to have been ‘hurt’ by the decision with Buckingham Palace later saying that talks about the couple’s future were still ‘at an early stage’.

After a historic emergency summit at Sandringham, her Majesty issued a rare personal statement saying she respected the Sussexes’ wish to live a ‘more independent’ life.

She gave her permission for them to spend time in Canada, as well as the UK, while ‘complex’ matters about the details of their future are resolved.

The biggest issues yet to be ironed out are the couple’s desire to become financially independent and earn their own living while still being expected to carry out royal duties.

Issues of security for Harry, Meghan and Archie are also being discusses with both the British and Canadian governments involved in talks.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the couple following their Windsor wedding in May 2018, and was made up of five seperate cottages that were renovated into one larger residence at a cost of £2.4 million.

On their new Sussex Royal website, Harry and Meghan state that the Grade II-listed building in Windsor Home Park was owned by the Queen and was refurbished from the Sovereign Grant, given to her by the Government, as part of her responsibility to ‘maintain the upkeep of buildings with historical significance’.

The site says that expenses relating to fixtures and fitting were met by the couple privately.

The duke and duchess said they wished to continue to use it as their official residence ‘as they continue to support the monarchy and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom’.

A spokesman for the couple has declined to comment.