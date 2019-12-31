harry-and-meghan-share-unseen-picture-of-archie-from-canada-trip

An unseen picture of baby Archie has been released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a highlights reel showing the royal couple’s top moments from 2019 on Instagram, the Prince is seen holding the youngster in front of a mountain and lake backdrop in the cover shot.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, posted the video from an unknown location this evening, as 2019 drew to a close, choosing Coldplay’s 2003 sombre track ‘Clocks’ as backing music.

The first picture shows the Duke of Sussex standing by the lake smiling at seven-month-old Archie, who is dressed in a beanie hat, a beige anorak and sheepskin boots.

Sharing the post, which racked up around 700,000 views and 150,000 likes in two hour, the pair said: ‘2019 in review. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

‘We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.’ – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.

They continued: ‘Special thanks to Chris Martin and Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs’.

Some fans have suggested that the despairing and hopeless nature of the song could hint at a broader meaning to the couple’s message.

Canada’s prime minster Justin Trudeau confirmed that the couple were in the country before Christmas – and they are believed to be on Vancouver Island.

The video also shows Harry in black tie with his brother, father and Sir David Attenborough; Harry at the Invictus Games, with Ed Sheeran and the site of landmines his mother worked to eradicate; The Queen meeting her new great-grandson; Meghan dancing abroad with children, at a baking workshop for domestic abuse survivors and high fiving a toddler;

The video ends: ‘And looking forward to 2020!

‘Happy New Year!’.