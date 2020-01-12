harry-and-meghan-’planning-tv-tell-all’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Megxit could soon get even uglier — amid fears they will give an explosive interview branding the royal family “racist and sexist.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been lambasted for their shocking announcement that they were quitting as “senior” royals last week — and close friends reportedly believe they will hit back by attacking the monarchy to justify distancing themselves.

According to Page Six, the couple is in talks to sit down with US TV host and friend Gayle King to discuss their bombshell decision.

They first hinted at issues with the family in a documentary last year — and the journalist behind it, the couple’s friend Tom Bradby, says the royals should fear what the alienated pair could say.

“I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit-down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty,” Bradby wrote in The Times of London.

While Bradby did not elaborate, The Times said royal courtiers fear Meghan would brand members of the family “racist and sexist.”

Bradby said it would be “very damaging indeed” if the monarchy’s international reputation was tarnished by the breakaway pair.

Bradby claims that Harry and Meghan find other royals “jealous and, at times, unfriendly,” making it clear that that did not include Queen Elizabeth II nor her husband, Prince Philip.

He claims the “fallout” began at their 2018 royal wedding when “really damaging things were said and done.”

The ITV journalist made it clear he hopes the royals can patch up their disagreements before it potentially turns too ugly to repair.

“The family urgently needs a meaningful peace deal with the young breakaway couple, because a protracted war would be very bloody indeed,” he wrote.

