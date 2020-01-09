harry-and-meghan-launch-slick-new-website-after-quitting-royal-family

Prince Harry and Meghan launched a new website outlining their ‘progressive new role’ within the monarchy moments after announcing they’d be stepping back as senior royals.

Posts on the website, sussexroyal.com, detail the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘new working model’ explaining how they intend to go forward after the shock announcement last night.

Key differences include a new media relations policy, the future of their charitable work and how they will be funded.

The website explains they have been banned from earning their own income as royals as they receive money from the Sovereign Grant – the money taxpayers give to the Queen every year.

They aim to become financially independent of the Queen so they can have the autonomy to work ‘externally’ – meaning they will be able to strike commercial deals and expand their charity work.

However, tax payers will still be expected to pay for their security.

Referring to armed security by the Metropolitan Police mandated by the Home Office, the site said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people which mandates this level of security.’

The couple also announced they would be withdrawing from the ‘royal rota’ system, which allows British newspaper, television and radio organisations to cover their work in recognition of the monarchy being a publicly-funded organisation.

UK media are currently entitled to cover their engagements in an impartial manner without control from royal officials.

But the couple say they now intend to offer access to specially-invited media and dispense news via their own official communications and social media channels.

It comes after a the pair admitted their mental health was suffering as a result of intense media scrutiny from tabloid newspapers in an ITV documentary last year.#

Privacy rows, family rifts and an attack on the press made 2019 a turbulent year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The website took a swipe at media outlets for ‘twisting’ stories from Royal correspondents and suggested their new media policy will take a tougher stance on inaccurate reporting and invasions into their privacy.

The website said: ‘Regrettably, stories that may have been filed accurately by royal correspondents are also often edited or rewritten by media editorial teams to present false impressions.’

However the statement added: ‘Their Royal Highnesses recognise that their roles as members of the Royal Family are subject to interest, and they welcome accurate and honest media reporting, as well as being held to account if appropriate.

‘Equally, like every member of society, they also value privacy as individuals and as a family.’

Outlining their decision to step back from the royal family last night, the couple said it would allow them to raise their eight-month-old son Archie away from the spotlight although they will still continue to ‘fully support’ the Queen.

But it emerged that the Queen and Prince Charles were allegedly unaware of the contents of the couple’s statement, and were said to be hurt by the move.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were ‘at an early stage’, adding: ‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’