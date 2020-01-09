harry-and-meghan-join-royals-in-wishing-kate-a-happy-birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan have taken to social media to wish sister-in-law Kate a happy 38th birthday just hours after they announced they were quitting royal life.

They wrote a simple message accompanied by a birthday cake and a heart as the wider family reels from their bombshell decision.

Kate’s big day has been somewhat overshadowed by the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stand down as ‘senior royals’ and split their time between the UK and North America.

They have been criticised for not informing the Queen, Prince Charles or the Cambridge family and accused of wanting to ‘cherry pick’ which parts of royal life they want.

However, the birthday message could be seen as an olive branch, especially as William was said to be ‘‘incandescent with rage’ at how their resignation has been handled.

Kate has faced reports of a rift with her sister-in-law Meghan followed by a falling out between brothers William and Harry.

Harry and Meghan split their household from Kensington Palace and moved away to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

They also left the Royal Foundation they co-shared with Kate and William.

Prince Harry did nothing to quell the rumours by admitting in a TV interview that he and William have ‘good days and bad days.’

However, Kate is known to have always been close to Harry and attempted to play peacemaker between the brothers.

Buckingham Palace issued a rebuke to Prince Harry and Meghan last night, saying the decision to leave The Firm would be ‘complicated.’

There have yet to be any further announcements and today attention on social media has turned to Kate’s big day.

Kensington Palace released a new image of a casually-dressed Kate with a simple statement saying: ‘Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday.’

Prince Charles and Camilla through the Clarence House Twitter feed wrote: ‘Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday.’

And The Royal Family posted a number of pictures of Kate and the Queen with the message: ‘Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday.’

Harry and Meghan’s official Instagram is yet to mention the special day despite previous nods to family birthdays.

Kate was expected to celebrate her birthday on Thursday with husband William and their three children – six-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis.