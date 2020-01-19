harry-and-meghan-filmed-pitching-voiceover-skills-at-lion-king-premiere

New footage has emerged showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jokingly pitching their voiceover skills at the Lion King premiere in London.

The light-hearted video showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bigging up their talents to director Jon Favreau, one of its stars Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z, last July.

In the footage published by the Mail on Sunday Harry tells them: ‘Next time, if anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available.’

Meghan then added: ‘That’s really why we’re here – to pitch.’

Harry then jokes ‘Just not Scar, it’s a no to Scar,’ – a reference to the evil uncle character in The Lion King who tries to steal the kingdom from Simba.

The clip is the second to emerge from that evening in which Harry highlights Meghan’s voiceover abilities.

Harry was also filmed chatting to Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, during the European premiere and said about Meghan: ‘You do know she does voiceovers?’

The Disney boss replied: ‘I did not know that,’ and the duke went on to say: ‘You seem surprised. She’s really interested.’

Meghan has since agreed a voiceover deal with Disney, which will make a donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders which is supported by Harry, the Times reported.

A source has confirmed the agreement, saying it was a model similar to having the couple attend the movie premiere, where Disney “kindly” donated to the Royal Foundation in return.

Harry and Meghan have walked away from the monarchy and will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring.

They will no longer be known as HRHs and will repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their home Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s chief content officer has said that the streaming giant would be interested in working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.