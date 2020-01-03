harry-and-meghan-come-under-fire-for-‘christmas-gift-given-to-son-archie’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire for a Christmas gift reportedly given to their son Archie.

The trio and the festive gift were the subject of a fierce discussion between the panelists on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show.

The gift in question was a ball pit, which Meghan and Harry reportedly gave to Archie after it was gifted to them.

Archie was given a ball pit for Christmas, with his parents coming under fire for passing on the gift (Credit: Splash News)

It caused controversy because ball pits are made out of plastic and the couple – despite their use of private jets last summer – are vocal about tackling environmental issues.

Singer Jamelia read out the story and said: “Obviously the papers are saying it’s a really bad thing.”

Fellow panellist Lowri Turner commented: “What’s a ball pit made of Jamelia? Huge amounts of plastic. Who else has a ball pit?”

“My daughter, my two year old, has a ball pit,” she said.

What’s a ball pit made of? Huge amounts of plastic. You’re killing the planet personally.

“You’re killing the planet personally,” Lowri retorted.

Singer Jamelia revealed that her daughter loves her at-home ball pit (Credit: Splash News)

“They do these at-home ball pits and she loves it,” the singer said. “That’s the thing, this was a gift, so they can say someone else gave it to him.”

Host Jeremy chipped in to say that he hadn’t previously thought of a ball pit as an “atrocious thing”, before adding that public ball pits are said to be full of germs.

“That’s why we have them at home,” said Jamelia, “and the thing is as well I am a huge advocate for wooden toys and stuff like that.”

Jeremy joked: “In Lowri’s house, she has a ball pit made of wood.”

The couple are very vocal about environmental issues (Credit: Splash News)

Lowri had the last word though and responded: “We have to remember here are a couple who do promote themselves as being interested in the fate of the planet.”

She concluded: “You can’t have a ball pit made of massive amounts of plastic!”

The royal trio spent the festive period in Canada with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

