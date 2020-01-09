harry-and-meghan-accused-of-wanting-‘to-have-their-cake-and-eat-it’

Prince Harry and Meghan want ‘all the perks of royal life’ without any of the responsibility, according to commentators.

The couple announced their intention to step down as ‘senior royals’ but plan to keep their taxpayer-funded home and security team as well as their titles.

Experts have said that in their plan to become ‘financially independent’ they will need to milk all their royal connections.

They also called into question why they could not leave The Firm immediately as they are both millionaires in their own right.

Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, called the move ‘crass and self-serving.’

Spokesman for the group, Graham Smith, said: ‘This really is wanting to have your cake and eat it.

‘They have said they will dip in and out of royal duties as it suits them but won’t stop taking public money until they find other sources of income.

‘To suggest that they’re not already financially independent is incredibly crass and belies a sense of self-entitlement and a lack of self-awareness that is common among royals.

‘What should be more concerning is that the royal family’s star couple have effectively bowed out of their leading role, and that raises questions about the monarchy’s future.’

He added: ‘In the meantime taxpayers will rightly ask who will be funding their overseas lifestyle, their extra security and trips back and forth.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the bombshell announcement that they were quitting life as ‘senior royals’ on Wednesday night.

They said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America and work to carve out a ‘new progressive role’ while still supporting the Queen.

Within 90 minutes of their announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a clear rebuke to the pair that they had jumped the gun.

Neither the Queen nor Prince Charles were informed they were planning to publicly quit and the Palace issued a terse response saying ‘these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

Harry and Meghan announced that they would have a UK base at Frogmore Cottage, which has just undergone a £2.4 million refurbishment at the taxpayers’ expense.

Their new website also announced they expect the taxpayer to fund their security as ‘internationally protected people’ at an estimated cost of £600,000 per year.

They have trademarked the brand SussexRoyal in a clear sign they will not give up their HRH status or titles or Harry’s place as sixth-in-line to the throne.

And they are set to still continue to receive money from Prince Charles while they work towards becoming ‘financially independent.’

Royal author Ingrid Seward told the Sun: ‘They may well be perceived as having their cake and eating it.

‘It looks like they want to keep their royal status, perks and privilege but not do the “boring” royal duties like opening a factory in Scunthorpe or visiting a hospital in Surrey.

‘I think this is potentially the beginning of the end for them.

‘They want to act like glitzy American celebrities – I feel very sorry for the Queen.

‘She’s an old woman and doesn’t want to upset her grandson.’

The decision to press the nuclear button will only widen the rift that has developed during the last two years between Harry and Meghan and other members of the Royal Family.

The pair have been accused of refusing to play by the rules despite aides attempting to accommodate the Duke and Duchess, who married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

One aide told the Daily Mail: ‘People had bent over backwards for them.

‘They were given the wedding they wanted, the house they wanted, the office they wanted, the money they wanted, the staff they wanted and had the backing of their family.

‘What more did they want?’

The decision to quit comes after a turbulent year for Harry and Meghan in which they voiced their displeasure with royal life in an ITV documentary.

Harry admitted his mental health was suffering under intense media scrutiny and the shadow of his mother’s relationship with the press loomed large.

Meghan in turn said she was ‘surviving’ but that was not enough as she wanted to ‘thrive.’

The pair made it clear last year that they intended to do things differently in respect to royal tradition and protocol.

They misled and upset royal fans over a bungled announcement on Archie’s birth in May and have refused to name his godparents.

In their plan for a new future away from The Firm, they are refusing to allow royal reporters access thus preventing scrutiny that has always come with their taxpayer-funded roles.