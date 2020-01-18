harrowing-video-shows-group-of-migrants-try-to-storm-mexican-border

January 18, 2020 | 3: 01pm

Migrants from central America stormed a border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico on Saturday.

Dramatic video shows mobs attempting to break through a line of Mexican marines along a narrow bridge over the Suchiate River, which separates the countries, Reuters reported.

Mexican authorities has been bracing for the group, which had traveled to Guatemala from other Central American nations.

“We have been tasked with being vigilant, and if we see a large group on the other side, we will deploy a human wall on this side to contain them,” a Mexican marine told The Associated Press as he braced for the onslaught.

“Caravans” of migrants overwhelmed Mexican border officials in 2019, with many making it to the US border. Officials in the country are determined to avoid repeats in 2020.