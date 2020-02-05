harrods-unveils-new-homeware-floor-with-138-brands-under-one-roof

Filling the entire 160,000sq ft third floor of Harrods in Knightsbridge, the stunning new Harrods Interiors showcase for 138 brands — from Britain, Europe and beyond — is one of the largest luxury home design departments in the UK.

So many boutiques and so much merchandise all under one roof makes for easy and inspiring homeware shopping across many prices categories, from familiar high street brands such as The White Company to cool, flash and funny designer favourite Fornasetti.

Such a spread of gorgeousness under upbeat lighting systems draws you in to stroke the velvet sofas and super-soft throws.

This is where you fall in love with the furniture and vow to buy a new, go-faster eco-efficient washing machine.

Styled room sets of furniture and home accessories have been carefully curated across the third floor

This home overhaul is part of a four-year £200 million-plus “reimagination” of the iconic store.

Also just arrived are unique beauty treatment rooms and spaces for “events”, complementing 31 ritzy make-up boutiques now nestling on the ground floor.

The four Harrods Food Halls have six new restaurants, including fish, pasta and sushi bars, while the fifth floor sports an authentic hammam Moroccan spa, and Afternoon Teas on the second floor is celebrating Chinese New Year until February 16.

A huge kitchen by Linley hosts demos twice a day

The history of Harrods

Harrods began as a tea merchant in east London in 1834. The date on its current terracotta façade reads 1911.

In the early days, the store occupied just the lower floors, as filling the whole building was too costly. But gradually it took over the apartments above and today there are eight floors, while underground labour 200 in-house chefs, the biggest brigade in Europe.

Homeware is the latest section to be remodelled. “Our legacy is space,” explains Stewart Mancey, head of home, furniture and technology, sitting in one of the “inspiration corners” that are part of a total refit of 25 interconnecting rooms. “We can now offer a streamlined journey, with seamless inspiration.”

The floor is split into four sections: Furniture, Homeware, Bed & Bath and Kitchen. A guiding link is the striking floor, with grey and taupe marble tiles and softer wood in subtle patterns. “It’s a stylish stage, mixing pleasure, experience and stories — but above all it’s an environment for living,” says Carlos Virgile, whose company did the design.

Each brand retains its own identity, but friendly assistants can “cross-sell” across the whole floor. Italian chic includes B&B Italia, Poltrona Frau, Baxter, Gallotti & Radice and Flexform.

From France comes the ever-colourful Roche Bobois and stalwart family firm Ligne Roset — in Harrods for nearly 20 years — with its best-selling Togo seating firmly to the fore.

Launched in 1973, this breakthrough in all-foam furnishing has sold 1.2 million pieces in 72 countries. Firmly on budget is Danish BoConcept, offering free home advice visits.

Fab fashion outfits including Versace, Dior and Hermès strut their homewares. Get sheets monogrammed and made to order in Luxury Linens.

The new department showcases 138 brands

Streamlined shopping

Exquisite crystal that’s more like art is from Lalique, Baccarat and Christofle. Wedgwood is as popular as ever, while Zaha Hadid currently has a pop-up, showcasing the late, great architect’s unmistakable aesthetic.

Fornasetti fans should hot-foot over for a stunning stash of its signature surreal imagery, including its famous face plates, featuring opera singer Lina Cavalier — “the most beautiful woman in the world” — plus candles, cushions, chairs and the most curious of cabinets.

A huge kitchen by Linley has demos twice a day. Make a detox smoothie and a carrot-and-ginger soup with KitchenAid on Thursday 6 February at 1pm or 4pm.

Over the weekend of 8-9 February, savour the secrets of affogato — vanilla ice cream doused with hot espresso. Coming soon: perfectly iced cupcakes, walnut biscuits, focaccia and other tasty treats.

The Fragrance Room features 22 brands

Follow your nose to the Fragrance Room

This is where you will get an immediate hit of potent perfumes from 22 brands.

This weekend (8-9 February) find scents paired with furniture, such as emanations of Madagascar and Miami Beach at Indian Ocean, whose outdoor living rooms are in demand.

The bespoke linen studio and interior design advice hub

Expert interior design advice

At the epicentre, a relaxing room and fabric library is headed by Harrods interior design chief Letitia FitzGibbon, who says: “We’ll do a curtain, a room or a whole house.”

Stylist Alison Husbands is on hand for free advice on a shade of paint and the right table, sofa and cushions for you (harrodsinteriors.com, with “live chat”; or call 020 7225 5926).

Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, SW1 (020 7730 1234; harrods.com; help@harrods.com). Use the store’s unique “mobile store guide” for a fuss-free walkabout, plus news of events, competitions, brand launches and pop-ups, and a digital version of Harrods glossy magazine.