harriet-dart-loving-life-on-her-all-female-team:-‘with-a-woman-for-a-coach,-the-dynamic-is-different’

British No 3 Harriet Dart will have another chance to fell a tennis Goliath on Thursday on Rod Laver Arena, the same stage where she suffered a dispiriting 6-0, 6-0 defeat last year to a rampant Maria Sharapova.

The opposition this time will be no less challenging. Simona Halep is the reigning Wimbledon champion and a famously brilliant returner – the female equivalent of Novak Djokovic. She is likely to feast on the most obvious weakness in Dart’s game: a milk-float of a second serve, which averaged 69mph on the speed-gun during her dramatic first-round win over Misaki Doi.

But Dart feels she is a different player to the one who left Melbourne Park’s biggest stadium in tears last year. “I have come on a lot since then,” she said. “I feel a lot physically stronger. My physical trainer [Ian Aylward of the Lawn Tennis Association] beats me in the gym all off-season. So I am recovering better and able to deal with the weight of shots.”

Another backstage figure whom Dart praised this week is her experienced Serbian coach, Biljana Veselinovic. It is unusual for a British player of grand-slam standing to work with a woman, although Judy Murray helped Heather Watson during the 2016 Australian Open, and Andy Murray shocked the men’s locker room when he hired Amelie Mauresmo in June 2014.

Tennis’s gender prejudices run so deep that many players thought Murray’s announcement was a belated April fool. One even said “Maybe you should tell [the press] tomorrow that you’re considering working with a dog.”

Male coaches do have one practical advantage. On a purely physical level, they can usually sustain their own hitting skills well enough to act as a hitting partner. But then, as Dart pointed out on Tuesday night, the natural empathy between women acts as a counterbalance, and perhaps explains why we are seeing more and more all-female partnerships on the WTA tour.

“With a female coach, the dynamic is different,” said Dart. “She definitely understands a lot more things. This is all very new to me and I am really enjoying it. I have mostly worked with male coaches all my life so it’s very different. It’s great to have her around. She’s got amazing experience at the top level. For me it’s just being able to use all her expertise, and I definitely think it’s helping me.”