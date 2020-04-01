🔥Harper Beckham hosts cinema night for family during lockdown🔥

Harper Beckham put in a shift at the “Beckham cinema” to keep her family entertained during lockdown.

The eight-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham offered a selection of sweet and savoury treats to the rest of the famous family ahead of a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody at their home on Tuesday night.

Fashion designer Victoria, 45, shared a series of sweet videos on Instagram showing her youngest child wearing a tray filled with snacks around her neck.

“Working at the Beckham cinema and serving drinks,” she told her followers in one clip, before asking: “What have you got there Harper, what sweets have you got?”

“I have [chocolate] buttons, rice crackers, M&Ms, Wotsits and healthy chocolate,” Harper answered.

Victoria revealed that the family had chosen to watch Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and later shared a clip from the film’s Live Aid scene.

The Beckham family have been sharing updates from lockdown with their Instagram followers, with Victoria revealing last week that she is juggling her fashion and beauty brand with homeschooling her younger children.

“#TeamVB is WTF,” she wrote on Instagram last week alongside a throwback photo from her Spice Girls days, showing her typing on a retro desktop computer.

“And for those of us with kids we are also all working around a classroom schedule,” she added.

Celebrities supporting Clap for Carers to battle Coronavirus

“Keep smiling” For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!)”

Victoria, along with David, Harper, Cruz, 15, and Romeo, 17, paid tribute to the NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak last week by taking part in the Clap For Our Carers initiative.

The star shared a photo of her family standing outside their home clapping for healthcare workers and wrote: “Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.”