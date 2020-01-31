Harold Pinter play among four classic revivals for Hampstead Theatre's 60th anniversary season

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Hampstead Theatre is celebrating its 60th anniversary by reviving classic shows from the past six decades.

The four works include Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter — about a pair of hitmen waiting for their next victim — which had its UK premiere at Hampstead in 1960.

Also included is Tennessee Williams’s The Two-Character Play which opened in north London in 1967. It will be directed by Sam Yates who recently brought Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGovern to the West End in a revival of American drama The Starry Messenger.

The others are Death Of A Black Man by black British writer Alfred Fagon and ’night Mother by American playwright Marsha Norman.

The theatre began over the road from Hampstead Tube station before moving to Swiss Cottage in 1962, where emerging writers such as Mike Leigh, Michael Frayn and Hanif Kureishi learned their trade. It moved to its new home, still in Swiss Cottage, in 2003.

Artistic director Roxana Silbert said: “To get the opportunity to dip into this theatre’s wonderful archive is a dream come true.”

