Amidst the doom and gloom scenario playing out across theaters chains all over the world, Birds of Prey were able to achieve a modest accomplishment by finally crossing $200 million at the box office. The movie scored the record because of having the ability to open in Japanese theaters finally, where it has earned $2.09 million at the box office for the reason that country.

Hardly an inspiring box office figure, but taking into consideration the small budget which the movie was made, it ought to be enough for this to recuperate its money when in conjunction with the film’s early VOD release. With Japan up to now seeing relatively fewer cases of Coronavirus, japan audiences will picture halls still, and Birds of Prey has were able to profit from that opportunity.

The journey of the film since its release is a rocky one. Following the box office success of Suicide Squad, the type of Harley Quinn as played by Margot Robbie was considered the breakout star of the film. After soon, Robbie made a cope with Warner Bros. to make a standalone Harley Quinn feature, which evolved in to the Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of 1 Harley Quinn) project under director Cathy Yan that has been finally released in theaters.

The movie was critically acclaimed upon its debut, with reviewers praising its dazzling fight choreography, the camaraderie between your main characters, and a funky pop aesthetic to the feature’s sound and design. But regardless of the good ratings, the film didn’t draw a large audience to the theaters.

Multiple reasons were help with for this insufficient enthusiasm for the audiences. The marketing for the film lackluster was considered, leaving many viewers unaware that the movie was in theaters and had received stellar reviews. An R-rating for Birds of Prey also hindered it from calling its full potential audience.

There is also a portion of commenters who believed that the movie had an anti-male message which switched off male audiences. Supporters of the movie contested this claim, but it resulted in the film garnering an online reputation to be misandrist, which didn’t take action any favors at the box office definitely.

Warner Bros. appeared to believe the reason why the movie didn’t gel with the crowds was as the characters from the superhero group Birds of Prey were unknown to the audiences. So that they made a decision to change the title of the feature to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey to draw more focus on the main one character in the movie who’s already a fan favorite.

Before it may be determined if this change would affect any meaningful improvement in box-office earnings, the Coronavirus storm overwhelmed theaters, and the movie finally completely crumbled. A couple of days ago, it had been announced that Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey would soon be accessible for rent online from March 24. During the past, other films that received good reviews but flopped at the box office found another life on home streaming. Perhaps a similarly happy fate awaits the unconventional Birds of Prey. This news originates from Forbes.

