harley-quinn:-birds-of-prey-digital-trailer-brings-the-madness-home-early-on-vod

Warner Bros. has just released the best Birds of Prey trailer thus far. The trailer is for the home release, which will be released next week. The movie is hitting the digital market earlier than expected in an effort to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. While the movie did not do as well as the studio was initially hoping for, it could very well have a second life on the digital market, especially since it has good marks from critics.

Buckle up. Harley and the Birds are about to flock it up 👊💥 Own #BirdsofPrey on Digital 3/24! https://t.co/f6duqN0byYpic.twitter.com/km2lwA4046 — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) March 17, 2020

The original trailers for Birds of Prey gave a lot of the movie away, but they did not really show what the movie was all about in terms of tone. The latest trailer does not spoil anything and gives potential viewers a tease of the true tone. It’s colorful, crazy, over the top, and brutally violent. Margot Robbie wanted that R-rating and truly earned it with the first standalone Harley Quinn movie.

As for why Birds of Prey didn’t do so well at the box office, there have been more than a few theories. For one, the original title, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, is a bit on the ridiculous side of things. It’s way too long and many feel that Harley Quinn should have been the title, even though the movie is about a lot more than just her. Others believe some of the box office problems were due to the way Margot Robbie dressed the character this time around, which is a bit of a stretch.

Regardless, Birds of Prey still has good reviews from DC fans and critics. That aspect, paired with the fact that we’re all supposed to stay indoors could actually benefit the movie when all is said and done. A lot of people are sitting around and catching up on movies and shows that they haven’t been able to get to over the past few years. Since this situation doesn’t look like it’s going to go away any time soon, home entertainment is going to be very important for the foreseeable future and Birds of Prey is an entertaining movie that can help people forget about the outside world for a few hours.

Birds of Prey will be available to purchase digitally on March 24th. Disney recently did the same thing with The Rise of Skywalker, though it was only a few days early. Warner Bros. is releasing the standalone Harley Quinn movie a full 46 days before it was supposed to be released, which is quite considerable. It will be interesting to see what the studios attempt to do in order to help out people stuck at home while trying to get some of their budget back at the same time. You can check out the awesome trailer for the movie thanks to the official Birds of Prey Warner Bros. Twitter account.

Topics: Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn