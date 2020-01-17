harira-moroccan-soup-with-roast tomatoes-and-squash-recipe

It’s amazing how much flavour a little bit of lamb can give a soup like this, traditionally eaten in Morocco to break the Ramadan fast. I’ve added extra vegetables to make sure it hits the five-a-day.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes
SERVES
Four with salad (or two hungry people)
INGREDIENTS
- 200g lamb neck on the bone
- 320g red onions, sliced
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 200g tinned chopped tomatoes
- 320g cooked chickpeas
- 400g small tomatoes, halved
- 400g butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 2 tsp olive oil
- A handful of coriander leaves
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6.
- Heat a casserole dish and add the lamb (it may be just one piece, which is fine) and cook on a medium heat for five to 10 minutes on each side until well browned and the fat is running.
- Add the onions and a pinch of salt to the pan and cook until soft. Stir in the cinnamon and turmeric and cook for a minute. Add one litre of water and the tinned tomatoes, and simmer for an hour until the lamb is very tender and falling off the bone. Stir in the chickpeas.
- Meanwhile, toss the fresh tomatoes and squash in the oil, sprinkle with salt and spread ob a baking tray (keep the tomatoes cut side up). Bake for 20 minutes until the squash is browned.
- Add the squash and tomatoes to the soup. Season to taste and serve with coriander leaves.