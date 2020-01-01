hardik-pandya-seals-his-engagement-to-natasha-stankovic-with-a-kiss-[watch]

Indian Army Celebrates new year













After confirming that he and Natasha Stenkovic are in a relationship at the stroke of midnight, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya quickly proceeded to take things to the next level. He proposed to his girlfriend in style, on a boat, alongside a bottle of champagne and then, after Natasha’s acceptance, proceeded to seal the engagement with a kiss.

The video of the entire scene was posted by Stenkovic on her Instagram page while Hardik also took to social media and posted picture of the event. In the video, the Baroda-based all-rounder can be seen following the elaborate western custom of getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to his girlfriend with the words “Will you marry me?”

An excited Natasha responded: “Yes, of course!” The setting couldn’t have been more picturesque. The couple seemed to be on a luxury boat, at sea, and had beautiful roses beside themselves with the above-mentioned bottle of champagne, which, we guess must have been consumed shortly after.

The whole thing surely would have been pre-planned by the couple, at least by the cricketer. He wrote on his Instagram handle: “Mai tera, Tu meri, jaane saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” His fiancé also wrote a little message on her Instagram post: “Forever yes. @hardikpandya93”

Pandya was in Dubai a couple of days ago where he was in the company of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The fact that Natasha and Hardik are couple was largely known or suspected as both had shared enough evidence of their closeness. It was on the eve of the new year that Hardik made the official announcement. It remains to be seen how quickly he moves from engagement to marriage.

As soon as the video and pictures were uploaded, cricket fraternity came forward to congratulate the couple. Leading the way was the captain himself Virat Kohli. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” the skipper said on social media.

Hardik Pandya, Natasha StankovicInstagram

Pandya’s career in the Indian team had taken off since 2017 when he emerged as a highly talented all-rounder. He managed to play some exciting innings as well as bowl useful spells. However, he found himself in the eye of a storm when he made some controversial remarks on the talk show Koffee with Karan.

This led to his suspension from the Indian team and a fine subsequently. However, the right-hand batsman was able to make a comeback into the Indian team through a good seasons with Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Natasha, on the other hand, is a successful model from Serbia who has starred in music videos and some Bollywood songs. Her most prominent appearance was in ‘DJ waley babu.’