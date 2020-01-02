Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic love story: How did it all begin?

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik PandyaInstagram

And the most eligible bachelor of the country is finally off the market. In a pleasant surprise on 1st of January, 2020, star cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing in their Christmas together.

Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement news with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring in the picture. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,’ Pandya wrote while sharing the photo. Apart from this, Hardik has also uploaded several photos and videos with his friend circle and Natasa. In one video, the newly engaged couple can be seen dancing to a romantic number. Natasa too, took to social media to share the special moment when Hardik proposed to her.

Hardik, NatasaInstagram

Hardik Pandya introduces Natasa to his family

As per reports, Hardik and Natasa met at a night-club in Mumbai and instantly hit-it-off! So smitten were the two by each other that they didn’t take too long in putting a ring on it. There were reports of Hardik Pandya having introduced Natasa to his family members and the duo even celebrating Diwali together with Hardik’s family. Natasa had also started accompanying Hardik to some of his cricket parties. Not just that, Natasa is quite fond of Hardik’s friend circle too and is a favourite among his friends.

Natasha Stankovic hails from Serbia and is a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. She was featured in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor starrer 2013 film, Satyagraha. However, it was Badshah’s music album which had the song ‘DJ Wale Babu’ which made Natasa an instant star. She gained prominence with the other song – Tureya Tureya Janda Tere Mode Te Bandook Ve – from the same album. Natasa began to be known as the DJ Wale Babu girl and her popularity made her join Bigg Boss 8 as a contestant. She has made cameos in films like Ajay Devgn’s Action Jackson, song Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns, Govinda’s FryDay and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.